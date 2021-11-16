Tongji University to publish book about modern urban management

As a developing country, China has witnessed rapid urbanization. In 1998, China's urban population accounted for 30.4 percent of the population, but now the rate is 63 percent.

A book about urban safety will be published to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the Institute of Urban Risk Management at Tongji University.

As a developing country, China has witnessed rapid development and urbanization. In 1998, China's urban population accounted for 30.4 percent of the nation's total, but the rate has since skyrocketed to 63 percent. It has generated chronic, complex, repeated and sudden risks, such as safety accidents, extreme weather and the recent COVID-19 pandemic.

The institute was founded on November 15, 2016, becoming the first in China to focus on urban risks. A book summarizing its five-year study will be published to provide a reference for officials to optimize urban management.