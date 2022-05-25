1 new COVID-19 infection found at community level

Shanghai has reported four asymptomatic COVID cases since it announced its policy of zero community transmission citywide.

Shanghai reported a new COVID-19 asymptomatic case at community level on Tuesday amid the declining trend in the city's total infection numbers.

A 28-year-old man tested abnormal during regular nucleic acid screening in his community in Juyuan New Area in the outskirts Jiading District, a precautionary area.



The community at 898 Yongjing Road has been elevated to a medium-risk area, the Shanghai Health Commission said.

"Citizens must wear a mask, avoid gathering and maintain social distance as the number of people going out in the precautionary areas keeps increasing," said Zhao Dandan, deputy director of the commission.

According to epidemiological investigation, the person didn't leave the Juyuan area in the past two weeks.

But they had shopped at a nearby supermarket and walked near his community. All of the places have been quarantined and disinfected.

Thirteen close contacts have been quarantined and tested negative. Another 109 secondary contacts and 1,731 risk groups have also tested negative.

After the new infection was detected, all the 1,735 residents in the community underwent PCR screening and all tested negative, said Wang Hao, deputy director of Jiading.

They are required to stay at home for two weeks and receive a daily PCR test.

Twice environmental disinfection will be carried out on the public space at the community, especially the stairs, hallways, doorknobs, delivery lockers and garbage bins, Wang said.

He promised to guarantee the supply of daily necessities and medical services to the residents, especially the 382 seniors, patients and pregnant women in the locked-down community.

Shanghai has reported four COVID-19 asymptomatic cases at community level since it announced to achieve zero community transmission citywide. Another three community cases were detected in a village of Xujing Town in outskirts Qingpu District on May 20.

According to stipulation, if any new case was detected in the precautionary areas, the places will be rated as medium- or high-risk and subject to tougher prevention and control measures to prevent further spread. The management measures for the city's locked-down, controlled and precautionary areas remain unchanged, according to the commission.

The number of local infections dropped by about 20 percent to 387 on Tuesday, the lowest level since the city's phased lockdown in late March. Apart from the community case, other infections were mainly found among people in locked-down areas and central quarantine.

Citizens are advised to bring the hand sanitizer with them when going to shop at malls and supermarkets and avoid touching the public items, such as escalators, trollies and shopping baskets, said Jiang Ning, an associate chief physician with the Shanghai Center of Disease Control and Prevention.

"Don't touch eyes, mouth and nose with hands, keep at least a meter with others, stay away from people who are coughing and using touchless payment," said Jiang.

After returning home, they should throw away the mask timely, wash hands and disinfect the mobile phones and products if necessary, he added.

Citizens are asked to choose surgical or medical mask and N95/KN95 if they have to stay in hospitals or indoors for a long time or closely contact others, according to him. They shall not wear silk or fabric masks which have no protection effect.

When wearing the N95 mask, people should conduct a breathing test to check whether it is leak-proof. The mask should swell up when exhaling and shrink when inhaling.

Jiang noted the outer surface of the used masks has high infection risk, so people should avoid touching the appearance and act gently when take them off. They must wash hands after removing a mask.