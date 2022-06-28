News / Metro

Chronic diseases no barrier to vaccination for seniors

Elderly people with chronic conditions should still get vaccinated against COVID-19 if their health is stable. It reduces the risk of complications if they catch the virus.
Thanks to a citywide diabetes prevention and control network, over half of Shanghai's diabetes patients are undergoing regular monitoring and treatment in community health centers, while only 40 percent still go to district or city-level hospitals, saving medical resources for complicated and critical patients.

Most patients go to nearby grassroots hospitals for blood sugar checks and consultations for long-term chronic disease management, said Dr Jia Weiping, an endocrinology expert at the Shanghai 6th People's Hospital.

She urged seniors with chronic diseases like diabetes to be vaccinated against COVID-19 if their health is stable to help the city's coronavirus prevention and control strategy.

"Many elderly people with diabetes worry about the risks and side effects of the COVID-19 vaccination and hesitate to receive the shots," Jia said.

"Most elderly people have multiple chronic diseases, which shouldn't be a barrier for vaccination. They can consult their doctors. Many senior people can receive the injection when their condition is stable.

"Full vaccination can reduce the risk of a critical condition if they catch the coronavirus by 60 percent, and 90 percent after receiving the booster."

About 90 percent of deaths during this round of COVID-19 resurgence in Shanghai have been elderly people, most of them not vaccinated, according to the Shanghai Health Commission.

Ti Gong

Dr Jia Weiping from Shanghai 6th People's Hospital.

