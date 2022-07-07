News / Metro

System glitch shuts online accommodation registry for foreigners

﻿ Chen Huizhi
  17:18 UTC+8, 2022-07-07       0
Visitors needing to register details of their abode in Shanghai should report to local police stations until the malfunction is fixed, authorities say.
The website for overseas people to declare their temporary accommodation details in Shanghai – https://crjzndg.gaj.sh.gov.cn/24hr – is currently unavailable due to a system malfunction, the exit-entry authorities told Shanghai Daily on Thursday.

Restoration of the service is yet to be determined, and people who need to get registered should visit local police stations instead, authorities said.

Shanghai introduced the online registration system in 2019.

In China, people from overseas are required to register their residence on the Chinese mainland within 24 hours of arrival.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
