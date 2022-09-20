News / Metro

Dr Zha leads the way for doctors at this years National CPC Congress

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  20:18 UTC+8, 2022-09-20       0
From the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr Zha Qiongfang brings her experience and expertise to this year's National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  20:18 UTC+8, 2022-09-20       0

Editor's note:

Over 70 Shanghai delegates will travel to Beijing to attend the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, which opens on October 16. Before departure, they talked about what they expect to deliver to the congress, which will set the tune of the Party's work and guide the country's journey over the next five years.

Dr Zha leads the way for doctors at this years National CPC Congress
Ti Gong

Dr Zha Qiongfang serving in Wuhan

Dr Zha Qiongfang from Shanghai's Renji Hospital will become the only delegate from a local city-level hospital to participate in the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China next month in Beijing.

She is renown for her book "Dr Zha's Diary of Fighting COVID-19," which recorded her experience while serving in Wuhan in 2020, the then epicenter of the pandemic in China.

The book has gained considerable attention with multiple foreign-language versions being published, sharing China's anti-COVID experience and perseverance with the world.

The 47-year-old doctor from Renji Hospital's respiratory disease department was a member of the city's first medical team sent to Wuhan.

Medics from 52 local hospitals set out for Wuhan's Jinyintan Hospital on January 24, Chinese New Year's Eve that year. Zha, one of the 136 members of the team, kept a diary to record life and work on the front line in Wuhan between January 24 and March 31.

Dr Zha leads the way for doctors at this years National CPC Congress
Ti Gong

Dr Zha Qiongfang treats a patient while in Wuhan.

"It was a very special experience for me, and all medics serving on the front line. We were working under immense pressure and anxiety while in Wuhan and serving in the intensive care unit," she said. "We were not very clear about the virus and many patients were in serious condition at that time. Even though we tried our best, some patients passed away."

After returning from Wuhan, Zha participated in the anti-COVID-19 campaign in Shanghai during the pandemic resurgence early this year.

She served in makeshift hospitals and designated hospitals. She also worked with the Shanghai medical team to support the anti-pandemic fight in Hainan Province last month.

In addition to supporting anti-COVID measures, Zha also served in a rural hospital in Yunnan Province for half a year in 2018.

She gave lectures to local doctors, taught them how to use respiratory machines and lung function testing machines, and was involved in charity medical initiatives and clinical practices.

Zha said she doesn't want other people to label her as an anti-pandemic heroine.

"There are so many medics involved in the front-line fight and I'm just one of them. Anti-pandemic effort is just one task for medical staff," she said.

Zha said she wants to represent doctors from city-level hospitals to voice their opinions in the congress and communicate with other delegates from different segments of society.

"It will be a very special opportunity to represent doctors and take part in such an important event in Beijing, and I will bring comments and thoughts from grassroots doctors to the meeting and learn from other delegates," she said.

"Health care service is everyone's concern and health care reform needs public understanding and support. I want to seize the opportunity to express the feelings of all medics."

Dr Zha leads the way for doctors at this years National CPC Congress
Ti Gong

Dr Zha Qiongfang works at Renji Hospital.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     