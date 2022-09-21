News / Metro

New outpatient service for people with multiple lung nodules

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  17:13 UTC+8, 2022-09-21       0
Shanghai Chest Hospital launched a special outpatient service with experts from different departments to offer individualized services for people with multiple lung nodules.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  17:13 UTC+8, 2022-09-21       0
New outpatient service for people with multiple lung nodules
Ti Gong

Medical experts from Shanghai Chest Hospital's multidisciplinary service for multiple lung nodule discuss a patient's condition.

People with multiple lung nodules can expect to bypass the trouble of seeing different doctors and receiving excessive CT checks in Shanghai.

Shanghai Chest Hospital launched a special outpatient service with experts from different departments to offer individualized consultations, solutions and treatment plans for people with multiple lung nodules.

People with multiple nodules cover 18 percent of total lung nodule patients. They must travel between hospitals and departments to consult about treatment plans and usually have to receive repeated CT scans and checks, as the current health database doesn't allow all hospitals to share one information system to check the patient's previous medical records and imaging records.

"Multiple lung nodules is a complicated condition, requiring group discussions with medics from different departments, but there is no united clinical guidance. So our hospital introduced the new multidisciplinary service with the participation of experts from radiology, cardiothoracic surgery, respiratory disease and radiation to study each nodule and give patients the most appropriate treatment plan," said Dr Zhong Hua, who initiated the service.

"With the prevalence of CT scans in health checkups, the detection of lung nodules keeps rising. But most people don't need surgery just regular checkups. It is unnecessary to conduct for treatments on low-risk nodules, so we clearly check patient's nodules and come up with a treatment plan."

So far, the new department has treated around 200 patients with multiple lung nodules, and each patient receives an individualized, entire-process management.

"We can give patients proper suggestions in line with each condition. Treatments include surgery, radiofrequency ablation, radiology and chemotherapy, targeted medicine and immunotherapy. Some patients are very anxious about their low-risk nodules and demand surgery, in which case we tell them the most appropriate solution to eliminate their worry," said Dr Yao Feng from the hospital's cardiothoracic department.

"The majority of patients don't need surgery. We give patients a package of comprehensive treatments to maximize the benefits."

Experts in the multidisciplinary department have completed a diagnosis and treatment guidance on multiple lung nodules to share their experiences with colleagues around the nation to help regulate clinical practices.

Moreover, they are leading research on a new immunotherapy drug for multiple lung nodules to explore more new treatments for patients.

New outpatient service for people with multiple lung nodules
Ti Gong

Experts discuss a patient's CT scan.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     