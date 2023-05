Fangbang Road M., tucked away in the Bund area, has been turned into a "cat street".

Fangbang Road M., tucked away in the Bund area, has been turned into a "cat street". There are wall paintings of more than 30 pet cats collected from the public as well as cat cartoons. They liven up the dusty walls in a downtown housing demolition area. Let's go and check it out.

Click here to see the full story: Paintings and cartoons of cats bring visitors flocking to Bund area