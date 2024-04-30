Putuo unveils auto shopping carnival and green consumer initiatives

Shanghai's annual Auto Consumption Carnival was launched in the district on April 30 to boost automotive purchases as part of the city-wide Double Five Shopping Festival.

Ti Gong

The six-day automotive extravaganza, running through May 5 at Changfeng Joy City, will feature exhibitions from over 10 well-known car brands, including test drives and gifts for participants.

Car buyers can enjoy subsidies of up to 6,000 yuan (US$828) on select brands, such as Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Lincoln, BMW Mini, Lexus, BYD, Cadillac, Infiniti, Nissan, Tank, NIO, Red Flag and Jeep.

Meanwhile, Putuo Green Consumer Season aims to foster a city-wide ethos of sustainable consumption, linking brands, retailers, and consumers to promote a green lifestyle.

The initiative includes special promotions at Yue Xing Home, such as the "home renewal subsidy," advocating for a low-carbon lifestyle.

The 2024 Shanghai Appliance Recycling Carnival is taking place at the Global Harbor's 4th floor through May 10.

The event encourages the purchase of high-efficiency appliances with a 10 percent subsidy from the Shanghai Green Smart Appliance program.

The program has extended benefits to foreign nationals and residents from Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan through Alipay.