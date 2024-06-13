﻿
News / Metro

Authorities draft standard for children's acrylic markers

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:54 UTC+8, 2024-06-13       0
The local authorities respond to the trend of younger people using acrylic markers, with the aim of eliminating potential safety hazards.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:54 UTC+8, 2024-06-13       0

A standard on acrylic markers for children was released on Thursday, aiming to eliminate potential safety hazards.

"More and younger people use acrylic markers these days under the background of rapid expansion of cultural and art industries, as well as the development of digital design and poster making" said Miao Hua, secretary general of Shanghai Light Industry Association, which drafted the standard along with Shanghai Consumer Council.

"However, there are some potential health hazards as the preservative used in acrylic color may contain formaldehyde which is strongly pungent to skin and eyes and even carcinogenic in excessive amounts," he said.

At present, relevant standards in China only include limits of heavy metals, according to the council.

The group standard mainly focuses on the use of acrylic colors and markers by children aged between three and 14, and include the testing methods, packaging, transport and storage of these products.

It also regulates testing for VOC (volatile organic compounds) and involves technical requirements and testing for chemical properties such as migratable elements and phthalate ester plasticizers and the physical property of small parts on such products, according to the council.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     