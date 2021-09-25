News / Nation

China's foreign ministry speaks on Meng Wanzhou's return

Xinhua
  20:05 UTC+8, 2021-09-25       0
A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Saturday commented on Meng Wanzhou's return to China.

After the Chinese government's unremitting efforts, Meng left Canada on September 24 local time and is returning on a charter flight organized by the Chinese government. She will soon reunite with her family.

In response to a media query, spokesperson Hua Chunying said the Chinese side's position on Meng's case has been consistent and clear.

Facts have proven that it is a political persecution case targeting a Chinese national with the aim of suppressing Chinese high-tech companies, Hua said.

The so-called fraud charges against Meng are nothing but pure fabrication, she said. Even the HSBC – the "victim" named by the US side – has released files proving Meng's innocence.

What the United States and Canada have done is a typical case of arbitrary detention, Hua added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
