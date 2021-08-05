News / Sport

China wins fourth straight women's team gold in Olympic table tennis

Xinhua
  21:45 UTC+8, 2021-08-05       0
China overcame hosts Japan in straight matches to claim its fourth consecutive title in the women's table tennis team competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Thursday.
Xinhua
  21:45 UTC+8, 2021-08-05       0
China wins fourth straight women's team gold in Olympic table tennis
Xinhua

Coach Li Sun (C) and player Sun Yingsha (R) cheer for Wang Manyu of China during the table tennis women's team gold medal match between China and Japan at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, on August 5, 2021. 

China overcame hosts Japan in straight matches to claim its fourth consecutive title in the women's table tennis team competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games here on Thursday.

Since the team event was introduced at the Beijing 2008 Games, China has been the only title-winning side in every edition of the Games.

Chen Meng and Wang Manyu came back from one set down to get past Kasumi Ishikawa and Miu Hirano 9-11, 11-6, 11-8, 11-7.

After their singles semifinals, Sun Yingsha once again upset local hopeful Mima Ito 11-8, 11-5, 3-11, 11-3.

Wang secured team China's title with an 11-5, 11-9, 11-3 win against HiraNo.

Earlier on Thursday, China's Hong Kong claimed a bronze medal after upsetting Germany 3-1.

China wins fourth straight women's team gold in Olympic table tennis
Xinhua

Chen Meng (R) and Wang Manyu of China compete during the table tennis women's team gold medal match between China and Japan at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, on August 5, 2021.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     