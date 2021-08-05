China wins fourth straight women's team gold in Olympic table tennis

China overcame hosts Japan in straight matches to claim its fourth consecutive title in the women's table tennis team competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Thursday.

Xinhua

Since the team event was introduced at the Beijing 2008 Games, China has been the only title-winning side in every edition of the Games.

Chen Meng and Wang Manyu came back from one set down to get past Kasumi Ishikawa and Miu Hirano 9-11, 11-6, 11-8, 11-7.

After their singles semifinals, Sun Yingsha once again upset local hopeful Mima Ito 11-8, 11-5, 3-11, 11-3.

Wang secured team China's title with an 11-5, 11-9, 11-3 win against HiraNo.

Earlier on Thursday, China's Hong Kong claimed a bronze medal after upsetting Germany 3-1.