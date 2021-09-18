Feature / Art & Culture

International children's art arouses interest in science

The 4th International Children's Art and Science Exhibition is under way at the Shanghai Art Collection Museum through October 17.
The 4th International Children's Art and Science Exhibition is underway at the Shanghai Art Collection Museum through October 17.

Themed "Understanding Art Ware: The Hidden Facts," the exhibition features nearly 160 artworks created by teenagers from 22 countries, including China, France, the United States, Japan and Slovakia.

The artworks showcased at the exhibition feature the understanding of children toward porcelain and pottery, metal, fabric, lacquer, jade and glass. The organizers expect these works to arouse people's interest and curiosity about the science behind the artworks.

The exhibition also displays a group of artworks created by renowned Chinese artists, which might help children have a closer approach toward these artistic media.

Porcelain and fabric artwork "Friends" and "Family Guardian," recommended by the Consulate General of Ukraine in Shanghai

International children's art arouses interest in science

Silk artwork "Traveling Carrot," recommended by Shanghai Jiading Lvdi Primary School

Exhibition info

Dates: Through October 17 (closed on Mondays), 10am-4:30pm
Venue: Shanghai Art Collection Museum

﻿
