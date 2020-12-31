Health officials issue vaccine guidelines amid call for personal responsibility

Authorities reiterated the importance of people being honest with doctors about their health conditions before receiving COVID-19 vaccinations and remaining on high alert.

Local health authorities reiterated the importance of people being honest with doctors about their health conditions before receiving COVID-19 vaccinations, and remaining on high alert for infection even after receiving the shots.

Certain people shouldn't get the vaccine, including those who are allergic to any substance in the vaccine; have had serious allergic reactions to vaccines in the past; have a history of convulsions, epilepsy, brain or mental diseases or family history of such ailments; have fevers, acute diseases, serious chronic diseases, tumors, congenital or acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, HIV infection, lymphoma, leukemia or other autoimmune diseases; as well as pregnant and lactating women and those who plan to become pregnant within three months of receiving the vaccine.

Because a small percentage of people may not develop immunity after receiving the vaccine, health authorities emphasized the importance of continuing to wear masks, social distancing and maintaining good personal hygiene.