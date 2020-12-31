News / Metro

Health officials issue vaccine guidelines amid call for personal responsibility

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  13:11 UTC+8, 2020-12-31       0
Authorities reiterated the importance of people being honest with doctors about their health conditions before receiving COVID-19 vaccinations and remaining on high alert.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  13:11 UTC+8, 2020-12-31       0

Local health authorities reiterated the importance of people being honest with doctors about their health conditions before receiving COVID-19 vaccinations, and remaining on high alert for infection even after receiving the shots.

Certain people shouldn't get the vaccine, including those who are allergic to any substance in the vaccine; have had serious allergic reactions to vaccines in the past; have a history of convulsions, epilepsy, brain or mental diseases or family history of such ailments; have fevers, acute diseases, serious chronic diseases, tumors, congenital or acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, HIV infection, lymphoma, leukemia or other autoimmune diseases; as well as pregnant and lactating women and those who plan to become pregnant within three months of receiving the vaccine.

Because a small percentage of people may not develop immunity after receiving the vaccine, health authorities emphasized the importance of continuing to wear masks, social distancing and maintaining good personal hygiene.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     