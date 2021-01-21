News / Metro

Strict measures at child welfare institutes

Closed-loop management imposed at city's children's welfare institutes due to the new COVID-19 cases with all visits from outside suspended and group activities canceled.
Closed-loop management has been imposed at children’s welfare institutes in the city due to the three new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, Shanghai's civil affairs authorities announced on Thursday night.

All visits from outside are suspended and activities involving gatherings canceled, the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau orders.

All staff working at institutes in the city are banned from leaving and will dine together and live in their working units, according to the bureau.

They will receive nucleic acid tests within the week with undercover inspections by officials conducted.

Anyone returning to their post at the institutes must show a negative nucleic acid testing result before starting work.

Staff at the institutes are receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Separate management at the children’s living areas and other areas is imposed and those working at other areas or those who have been outside are banned from contact with children, the bureau said.

Workers should wear masks all day and maintain a distance.

The bureau has also ordered daily contact and stepped-up visits for underprivileged children to provide them with more care and help.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
