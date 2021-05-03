News / Metro

Health officials urge vigilance during shopping festival

Local health officials reminded people to remain vigilant about coronavirus prevention and control during the current Double Five Shopping Festival.
Local health officials reminded people to remain vigilant about coronavirus prevention and control while shopping at the various events to boost consumption during the current Double Five Shopping Festival.

The Shanghai Health Promotion Center issued an alert today urging people to wear masks on public transportation and in crowded shopping centers and scenic areas.

It is also important to maintain social distance, wash hands regularly and avoid touching items in public places.

To make vaccinations more convenient, the authority has installed temporary inoculation sites in major shopping complexes.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
