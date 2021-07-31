Expert calls for healthy lifestyle to combat liver disease

The medical condition of fatty liver has become the second leading liver disease in China, following hepatitis.

The incidence of fatty liver keeps rising, and there are more young patients, local medical experts said.

A high-calorie diet, high-fat and rich food as well as alcohol are the main causes of fatty liver, which has no symptoms in the early stages.

"Fatty liver is a reversible disease, through early diagnosis, proper treatment and change of life habit," said Dr Wu Chunhua from Renji Hospital's ultrasonic medicine department.

"If neglecting fatty liver, it can develop into cirrhosis and even liver cancer. Patients also can suffer diabetes."

Experts said people with light or medium-stage of fatty liver don't need to take medicines but rather adopt a lifestyle of healthy food, proper exercises and good sleep.

Those with liver function problems should take medicine under a doctor's guidance.

"But a healthy life habit is also a priority," Wu added.

