Moments in September 2021: city life through our lens

Shine photographers captured some lively moments of our city life over the past month.
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE
A 3-year-old boy dressed in a police uniform "directs traffic" near the intersection of Tianping and Yuqing Roads on September 17.
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE
Residents use the square in front of the No. 6 Department Store in Xujiahui as their entertainment stage every evening.
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE
People play cards on the sidewalk next to Gonghexin Road.
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE
A theme post office featuring the Normandie Apartments opened on Huaihai Road on September 17. The post office also sells coffee and special ice cream.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE
Huang Weimin, 73, plays a public piano at the Weihai Road Metro Station. Huang said he has been playing here every day for two years. "I find it easier to keep the habit than playing alone. My dream is to learn 50 piano pieces and hold my first piano concert," Huang said. Read more.
Source: SHINE
Editor: Chen Jie