Revamping town where first shot of city's liberation was fired

  21:08 UTC+8, 2021-10-22
Yuepu Town will focus on the development of digital technology as its new core industry along with precision medicine and intelligent manufacturing.
Ti Gong

An artistic rendition of Yuepu Precise Medicine Park.

Yuepu Town in north Baoshan District is where the first shot rang out in the fierce battle for Shanghai's liberation in 1949. The construction of Baosteel also began in the town in 1978.

The origin of the power iron-steel industry in the city's north launched another milestone on Friday, initiating the general transformation of the traditional industries into high-tech and innovation sectors.

The first batch of key projects was launched at a former Baosteel warehouse in the town on Friday morning. They include construction and renovations to turn the former steel production factories into innovation parks for the new sectors.

Yuepu will focus on the development of digital technology as its new core industry, along with precision medicine and intelligent manufacturing, according to the township government.

"The industries of Yuepu are expected to become green from 'black' and old to new," said Li Qiang, Party secretary of the town.

As one of the key projects, Yuepu Precision Medicine Park will be developed from a former iron-steel logistics park. The 32,000-square-meter medicine park will cover the entire industrial chain of precise medicine, from production of medicine and medical instruments to precise diagnoses and treatments.

"It is expected to become a world-class innovation center for health services," said Yang Jianhui, general manager of the park and the former logistics company.

In another key project, a major commercial complex, the first of its kind in the town, will be built at the intersection of Wenchuan and Yueluo highways. The project aims to enrich the life of people in the town, which has long lacked a comprehensive shopping complex, according to Yuepu officials.

The shopping complex will include a supermarket, restaurants, cinemas and entertainment venues. It will better cap the consumption and recreational demand of nearby residents.

The first batch of projects with total investment of 2.3 billion yuan (US$360 million) will lead Yueluo's industrial transformation and improve the environment of the town. One of the villages in the town has been listed as a demonstration area of the rural revitalization campaign.

The first shots rang out in the town to relieve the damage to downtown Shanghai in 1949. It launched the 16-day Battle of Shanghai, which ended as the People's Liberation Army took over the city from the Kuomintang army. A memorial site has been built in Yuepu Park to commemorate the sacrifices in the fierce battle.

Ti Gong

An artistic rendition of the first commercial complex in Yuepu Town.

