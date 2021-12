A total of 266 close contacts of the two Shanghai patients confirmed on December 2 have been screened and one tested positive but without symptoms.

A combined 68,021 people with links to the duo have tested negative as of this morning, local government said.

Authorities collected 1,954 environmental samples, among which seven collected at the patients' residence were positive and the rest were negative.