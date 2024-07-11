﻿
News / Metro

New theory gives hope for treating ischemic stroke

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  20:39 UTC+8, 2024-07-11       0
Local doctors have found an explanation for ischemic stroke, a main cause of death and disability.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  20:39 UTC+8, 2024-07-11       0

Local medical specialists have come up with a unique explanation for the mechanism of ischemic stroke, a leading cause of death and disability.

They also screened a small molecular compound in accordance with the theory and found positive results in ischemic stroke treatment, providing hope for new drug development.

Acid-sensing ion channels (ASICs) in brain neurons play an important role in people's learning, memory, and chronic pain. Experts from Shanghai's 6th People's Hospital believe that glutamate overactivation of ASICS can alter ASICs and exacerbate ischemic stroke damage. This is supported by animal experiments.

There is currently no drug that specifically targets ASICs. Experts then proposed using small molecular medicines to block glutamate and ASIC functions.

Scientists used computer stimulation, high-throughput virtual screening, genetic mutation technologies, and cell electrophysical techniques to develop LK-2, a tiny molecular molecule that can inhibit glutamate-ASIC connections.

"Based on cell death experiments and ischemic stroke models, we discovered that LK-2 can perform an optimal nerve protection function and reduce the volume of ischemic stroke by 53.6 percent. Animal investigations have also demonstrated that the chemical can improve the mobility and treatment outcomes of stroke rats," said Dr Yin Shankai, one of the researchers.

"It means LK-2 has a strong potential and meaning for new drug development in stroke treatment."

The study garnered widespread notice and was published in the world's premier publication, Nature.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     