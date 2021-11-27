Importance of correct wearing of masks emphasised

Local health officials have advised that masks used in areas such as cross-region public transportation and hospitals for coronavirus prevention and control shouldn't be reused.

They added that in addition to indoor areas, it is necessary to wear a mask if in crowded outdoor places like squares and parks.

Officials have reiterated the importance of wearing masks after three local COVID-19 cases were reported on Thursday.

Reducing gatherings, controlling the participants of gatherings to 10 people and avoiding unnecessary travel and visit are all important.