Ties that bind: Friends from Latin America impressed by Shanghai innovation

The world's economy is deeply connected even between the most distant regions. Old and new friends from Latin America and the Caribbean found themselves impressed by the sci-tech innovation in Shanghai.

Chinese ties with the region date back centuries, but China developed close economic relations with the region in just the last two decades or so. Data from China's general administration of customs shows that the trade value between China and Latin America and the Caribbean exceeded US$450 billion in 2022, a sharp rise from around US$12 billion in 2000.