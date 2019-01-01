Ties that bind: What China impresses friends from Latin America most
18:30 UTC+8, 2023-08-09 0
Increasingly more Latin Americans and people from the Caribbean are visiting China. No cash. Very green. Orderly. Take a look at what impressed them most.
Increasingly more Latin Americans and people from the Caribbean are visiting China, hoping to discover the secrets behind its rapid economic growth, Chinese modernization in the latest technologies.
No cash. Very green. Orderly. Take a look at what impressed both new and returning friends from afar.
